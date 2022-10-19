Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $7.48 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 2.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,564,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $54.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.