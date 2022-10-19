Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $66.38. 144,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

