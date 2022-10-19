WSP Global (WSP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WSP Global (TSE: WSP):

10/14/2022 – WSP Global was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/14/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$175.00 to C$172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$181.00 to C$177.00.

10/12/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$195.00 to C$190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$176.00.

9/27/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$169.00.

9/26/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$188.00 to C$181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – WSP Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$170.00.

8/30/2022 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

Shares of WSP traded down C$1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$152.23. 30,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$150.24. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$187.94. The stock has a market cap of C$18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.5900002 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

