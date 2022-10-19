Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.67. 43,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,361. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

