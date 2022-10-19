Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,364. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

