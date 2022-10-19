Xponance Inc. Buys 10,679 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 127.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 64.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $500.35. 3,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,106. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.95. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

