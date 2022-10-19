Xponance Inc. Buys 72,160 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,160 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 28.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $556,424.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,799 shares of company stock worth $1,381,762 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twitter Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.28.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. 108,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,633,488. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.