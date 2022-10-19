Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,248,000 after acquiring an additional 105,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,452,000 after acquiring an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $398.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,630. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.61. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

