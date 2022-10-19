Xponance Inc. Has $9.34 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.04. 1,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,279. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

