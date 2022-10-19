Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $7.54 on Wednesday, reaching $401.02. 863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,739. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.13.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

