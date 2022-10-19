Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,459,200. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $140.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

