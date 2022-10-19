Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $41,760,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded down $37.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,162.96. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,220.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.92, for a total transaction of $10,759,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,174,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

