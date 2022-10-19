Xponance Inc. Sells 30,240 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,240 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.