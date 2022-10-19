XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.71

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00003699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $53.13 million and $227,983.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,749,214 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

