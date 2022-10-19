Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Cowen

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

YUM opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $112,597,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,857,000 after buying an additional 420,900 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.