ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,398 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.32. 2,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,708. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

