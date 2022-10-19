ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,474 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.15. 25,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,314. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

