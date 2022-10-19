ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,833 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,385. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

