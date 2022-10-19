ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.45 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $98.43. 51,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

