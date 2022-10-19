ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 197,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,171. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

