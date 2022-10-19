ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 38,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Global Payments by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,332. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 631.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $163.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

