ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,614 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.35. 24,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

