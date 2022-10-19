ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,252 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.29% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $30,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,522,000 after buying an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 888,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

