0x Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $205.15 million and $13.85 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.10 or 0.27573450 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010770 BTC.

0x Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.