0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $72,678.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

