124,584 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 329,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 727.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 1,378,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,971,640. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

