180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
180 Life Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 5,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,633. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences
About 180 Life Sciences
1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 180 Life Sciences (ATNF)
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.