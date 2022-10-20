180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. 5,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,633. 180 Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.50.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

