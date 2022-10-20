2,960 Shares in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,702,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVB opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

