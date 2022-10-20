3,025 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,025 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $470.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.