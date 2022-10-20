33,108 Shares in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners owned about 1.58% of First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MARB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 45,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,290. First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98.

