3,451 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 504.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.15.

NYSE BLK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $577.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,016. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

