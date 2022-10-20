3,622 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.
