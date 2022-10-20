4,313 Shares in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU) Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ahren Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AHRNU stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

