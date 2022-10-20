4,356 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

