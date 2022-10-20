53,984 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.28. 483,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,231,310. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.