5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.73. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Featured Stories

