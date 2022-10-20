8,065 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 241,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $177.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

