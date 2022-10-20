8,421 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CVBF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 28,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

