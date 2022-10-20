Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY22 guidance to $5.17-5.23 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $98.11 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

