Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Evercore ISI

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Evercore ISI to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $95.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,628,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $166.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

