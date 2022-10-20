AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.24. 20,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,071. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.15 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

