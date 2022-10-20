AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.88.
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.39. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $107.15 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
