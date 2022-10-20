AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.76-$13.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.53-$3.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.88.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.96. 273,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,796,071. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $107.15 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.39.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

