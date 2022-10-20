abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of AAIF stock remained flat at GBX 195.50 ($2.36) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.70. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 192.50 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 238.60 ($2.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £332.49 million and a PE ratio of 751.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16.
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
