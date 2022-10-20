abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AAIF stock remained flat at GBX 195.50 ($2.36) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.70. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 192.50 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 238.60 ($2.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £332.49 million and a PE ratio of 751.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

