Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.2% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,444,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,007.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.85. 55,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.