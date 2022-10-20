Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.43.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $5.24 on Thursday, hitting $166.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.74.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.67%.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

