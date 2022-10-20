ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.24

Shares of ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.24 ($7.39) and traded as low as €7.16 ($7.31). ADLER Real Estate shares last traded at €7.16 ($7.31), with a volume of 746 shares trading hands.
ADLER Real Estate Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a market cap of $765.93 million and a PE ratio of -41.67.
About ADLER Real Estate
ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in – or on the outskirts of – large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.
