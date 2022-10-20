Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.40 and a 200 day moving average of $382.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.