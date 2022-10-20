Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AEHR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $526.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.73%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,101.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,101.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,119 shares of company stock worth $1,134,823 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

