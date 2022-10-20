Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

AERI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3,142.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

AERI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.